Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:37 AM

5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW

5124 North Capitol Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

5124 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming townhouse with modern conveniences located near bus and Metro access available for rent in Petworth. This 3 level home comes with 3BR/2BA up including master suite, large living room, separate dining & kitchen on main level, basement level partially finished with family room or 4th bedroom, followed by extra storage, half BA & laundry. Off street parking for one car in the back. Front & back porch, pets welcome case by case basis. Virtual tours until June 1st when current tenants move out. Application fee $50 per person, application online, credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have any available units?
5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have?
Some of 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW does offer parking.
Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have a pool?
No, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have accessible units?
No, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
