511 P STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the heart of Shaw! Blocks from the metro and on the top floor of a four unit building. Street parking is easy and you will follow in love with the area. Close to restaurants, retail and transportation. Both bedrooms can easily accomodate all your furniture. High end finishes, no carpet and small dogs under 35 pounds are accepted. Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on a beautiful apartment with lots of lights, Stainless steel appliances and tenant only pays electric! $40 app fee/adult over 18. LINK TO APPLY:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/747995