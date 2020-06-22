All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

511 P STREET NW

511 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

511 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the heart of Shaw! Blocks from the metro and on the top floor of a four unit building. Street parking is easy and you will follow in love with the area. Close to restaurants, retail and transportation. Both bedrooms can easily accomodate all your furniture. High end finishes, no carpet and small dogs under 35 pounds are accepted. Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on a beautiful apartment with lots of lights, Stainless steel appliances and tenant only pays electric! $40 app fee/adult over 18. LINK TO APPLY:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/747995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 P STREET NW have any available units?
511 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 P STREET NW have?
Some of 511 P STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
511 P STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 P STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 511 P STREET NW offer parking?
No, 511 P STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 511 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 511 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 511 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 511 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 511 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 P STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
