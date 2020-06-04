All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:16 PM

5100 UPTON STREET NW

5100 Upton Street Northwest · (202) 625-4848
Location

5100 Upton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3756 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous fully fenced corner lot, almost 12,000 sq.ft in Spring Valley, and with an electronic gate operated with a remote. Beautiful landscaped multi-level garden with multiple decks and patios, mature plantings, flowering perennials and majestic bi-centenarian trees is ready for a quick move-in. Home has been freshly painted. With verdant views from every window and multiple exterior spaces to enjoy, this home truly brings the outside inside. Special features include a first floor master bedroom suite with exceptional bathroom and closet space, wood burning fireplaces, a first floor office with a powder room & built-ins and a walkout lower level. The family room, living room and master bedroom all open to an entertaining-sized deck overlooking the backyard. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has a large, private deck. ~The fully finished lower level has a fifth bedroom, large recreation room with built-ins, potential exercise room and an additional office with its own private entrance. Additionally, there is a patio with a swing and a two car garage. It's an easy walk to neighborhood shops & restaurants at Spring Valley Village. ~Friendship Heights and the metro rail is just up Western Avenue. ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have any available units?
5100 UPTON STREET NW has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have?
Some of 5100 UPTON STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 UPTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5100 UPTON STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 UPTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5100 UPTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5100 UPTON STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 UPTON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5100 UPTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5100 UPTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 UPTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 UPTON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
