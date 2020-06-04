5100 UPTON STREET NW

Amenities

Gorgeous fully fenced corner lot, almost 12,000 sq.ft in Spring Valley, and with an electronic gate operated with a remote. Beautiful landscaped multi-level garden with multiple decks and patios, mature plantings, flowering perennials and majestic bi-centenarian trees is ready for a quick move-in. Home has been freshly painted. With verdant views from every window and multiple exterior spaces to enjoy, this home truly brings the outside inside. Special features include a first floor master bedroom suite with exceptional bathroom and closet space, wood burning fireplaces, a first floor office with a powder room & built-ins and a walkout lower level. The family room, living room and master bedroom all open to an entertaining-sized deck overlooking the backyard. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has a large, private deck. ~The fully finished lower level has a fifth bedroom, large recreation room with built-ins, potential exercise room and an additional office with its own private entrance. Additionally, there is a patio with a swing and a two car garage. It's an easy walk to neighborhood shops & restaurants at Spring Valley Village. ~Friendship Heights and the metro rail is just up Western Avenue. ~