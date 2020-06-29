All apartments in Washington
510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201
510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201

510 Ridge Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

510 Ridge Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Anacostia! - Come see this newly remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo featuring an open main area with a dining nook and large central living room. The unit's pristine kitchen comes complete with stone countertops, plenty of cabinet space, elegant white tile backsplash, and premium stainless steel appliances including range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms feature nice sized windows as well as spacious closets. The bathroom is adorned by gorgeous floor-to-ceiling tile work and new ceramic fixtures. Spanning over 850 square feet and with hardwood floors throughout - this unit won't last!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have any available units?
510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have?
Some of 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.

