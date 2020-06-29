510 Ridge Road SE Unit 201

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Anacostia! - Come see this newly remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo featuring an open main area with a dining nook and large central living room. The unit's pristine kitchen comes complete with stone countertops, plenty of cabinet space, elegant white tile backsplash, and premium stainless steel appliances including range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms feature nice sized windows as well as spacious closets. The bathroom is adorned by gorgeous floor-to-ceiling tile work and new ceramic fixtures. Spanning over 850 square feet and with hardwood floors throughout - this unit won't last!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716609)