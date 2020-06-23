510 N St SW

Amenities
Luxury top-floor Waterfront studio near the Wharf! - Property Id: 100406
WHAT YOU'LL LOVE:
- Spectacular top-floor sunsets from the patio!
- One of the most amazing rooftop views in DC!
- A beautiful, newly and fully-renovated apartment!
- Fully furnished, including 60 in mounted Sony TV!
For only $100/month, ALL UTILITIES AND THE FOLLOWING AMENITIES INCLUDED:
- Wifi
- HD Cable TV with DVR
- Electric
- Water
- Washer/Dryer IN UNIT
- Trash/single-stream recycling
- Newly renovated gym
- Newly renovated indoor pool
- 24/7 Security and Concierge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100406
Property Id 100406
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5766755)