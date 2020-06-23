All apartments in Washington
510 N St SW

510 N Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

510 N Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
Luxury top-floor Waterfront studio near the Wharf! - Property Id: 100406

WHAT YOU'LL LOVE:

- Spectacular top-floor sunsets from the patio!
- One of the most amazing rooftop views in DC!
- A beautiful, newly and fully-renovated apartment!
- Fully furnished, including 60 in mounted Sony TV!

For only $100/month, ALL UTILITIES AND THE FOLLOWING AMENITIES INCLUDED:
- Wifi
- HD Cable TV with DVR
- Electric
- Water
- Washer/Dryer IN UNIT
- Trash/single-stream recycling
- Newly renovated gym
- Newly renovated indoor pool
- 24/7 Security and Concierge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100406
Property Id 100406

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N St SW have any available units?
510 N St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N St SW have?
Some of 510 N St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N St SW currently offering any rent specials?
510 N St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N St SW pet-friendly?
No, 510 N St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 510 N St SW offer parking?
No, 510 N St SW does not offer parking.
Does 510 N St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N St SW have a pool?
Yes, 510 N St SW has a pool.
Does 510 N St SW have accessible units?
No, 510 N St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 N St SW has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

