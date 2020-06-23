510 N St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym pool internet access

Luxury top-floor Waterfront studio near the Wharf! - Property Id: 100406



WHAT YOU'LL LOVE:



- Spectacular top-floor sunsets from the patio!

- One of the most amazing rooftop views in DC!

- A beautiful, newly and fully-renovated apartment!

- Fully furnished, including 60 in mounted Sony TV!



For only $100/month, ALL UTILITIES AND THE FOLLOWING AMENITIES INCLUDED:

- Wifi

- HD Cable TV with DVR

- Electric

- Water

- Washer/Dryer IN UNIT

- Trash/single-stream recycling

- Newly renovated gym

- Newly renovated indoor pool

- 24/7 Security and Concierge

No Pets Allowed



