Washington, DC
510 14th St NW
Last updated July 25 2019 at 8:47 AM

510 14th St NW

510 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

510 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
pool
lobby
Capitol View on 14th Apartments boasts a unique blend of small town charm and urban living. Your space is bright and cozy with sophisticated design details throughout. A welcoming upscale lobby, zen water gardens, year-round fireplace and open air kitchen make this spot luxury at its finest. Award-winning restaurants and shopping are within a short walking distance. Whether youre taking in the view from a stroll at nearby Potomac River waterfront or your own private balcony, youll appreciate this modern experience within a relaxed atmosphere.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Hardwood Floors
* Ceiling Fan
* Heating
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* In-Unit Laundry
* Patio/Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Indoor and Outdoor Lounge
* Pool
* Elevator
* Concierge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 14th St NW have any available units?
510 14th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 14th St NW have?
Some of 510 14th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 14th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
510 14th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 14th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 510 14th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 510 14th St NW offer parking?
No, 510 14th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 510 14th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 14th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 14th St NW have a pool?
Yes, 510 14th St NW has a pool.
Does 510 14th St NW have accessible units?
No, 510 14th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 510 14th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 14th St NW has units with dishwashers.
