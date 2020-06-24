510 14th St NW

Amenities

Capitol View on 14th Apartments boasts a unique blend of small town charm and urban living. Your space is bright and cozy with sophisticated design details throughout. A welcoming upscale lobby, zen water gardens, year-round fireplace and open air kitchen make this spot luxury at its finest. Award-winning restaurants and shopping are within a short walking distance. Whether youre taking in the view from a stroll at nearby Potomac River waterfront or your own private balcony, youll appreciate this modern experience within a relaxed atmosphere.



Unit Amenities Include:



* Hardwood Floors

* Ceiling Fan

* Heating

* Air Conditioning

* Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* In-Unit Laundry

* Patio/Balcony



Building Amenities Include:



* Indoor and Outdoor Lounge

* Pool

* Elevator

* Concierge