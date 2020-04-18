509 REGENT PLACE NE

Amenities

Rare end-unit Stone Townhouse available for rent just blocks to all that Brookline has to offer: metro, dining, bike trail, parks, easy commute! The largest of all Chancellor's Row floor plans with 2052 SQFT over 4 flrs, plus 2-car garage, deck off kitchen & a spacious rooftop terrace. Upgrades and extras include hardwood floors throughout, wrought iron railings, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, huge pantry, laundry room, owner's suite walk-in closet with Elfa shelving, and wooden blinds in every window. A clever built-in library/murphy bed and french doors on the 4th floor turn the loft into a guest room in minutes.