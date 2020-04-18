All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 509 REGENT PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
509 REGENT PLACE NE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

509 REGENT PLACE NE

509 Regent Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 Regent Pl NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare end-unit Stone Townhouse available for rent just blocks to all that Brookline has to offer: metro, dining, bike trail, parks, easy commute! The largest of all Chancellor's Row floor plans with 2052 SQFT over 4 flrs, plus 2-car garage, deck off kitchen & a spacious rooftop terrace. Upgrades and extras include hardwood floors throughout, wrought iron railings, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, huge pantry, laundry room, owner's suite walk-in closet with Elfa shelving, and wooden blinds in every window. A clever built-in library/murphy bed and french doors on the 4th floor turn the loft into a guest room in minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have any available units?
509 REGENT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have?
Some of 509 REGENT PLACE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 REGENT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
509 REGENT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 REGENT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 509 REGENT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 509 REGENT PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 REGENT PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 509 REGENT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 509 REGENT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 REGENT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 REGENT PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University