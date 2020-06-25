Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED BRIGHTWOOD! 3 Bed 1 Bath, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW - This home is like new! Featuring all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.
This 3 level row house has lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sun room/ office. 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, lots of closet space, a basement for storage, and a fenced back yard.
Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Downtown Silver Spring, Fort Totten and Petworth!
Pets welcome!
Application fee $45 per adult. Pet fees. MRA fees.
(RLNE4795213)