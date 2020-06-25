All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

508 Rittenhouse St, NW

508 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

508 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED BRIGHTWOOD! 3 Bed 1 Bath, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW - This home is like new! Featuring all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.

This 3 level row house has lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sun room/ office. 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, lots of closet space, a basement for storage, and a fenced back yard.

Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Downtown Silver Spring, Fort Totten and Petworth!

Pets welcome!

Application fee $45 per adult. Pet fees. MRA fees.

(RLNE4795213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have any available units?
508 Rittenhouse St, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have?
Some of 508 Rittenhouse St, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Rittenhouse St, NW currently offering any rent specials?
508 Rittenhouse St, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Rittenhouse St, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW is pet friendly.
Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW offer parking?
No, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW does not offer parking.
Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have a pool?
No, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW does not have a pool.
Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have accessible units?
No, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Rittenhouse St, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Rittenhouse St, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
