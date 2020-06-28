All apartments in Washington
5069 Sheriff Rd, NE
5069 Sheriff Rd, NE

5069 Sheriff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5069 Sheriff Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 Bedroom Home Near 295 and 3 Metro Stations!!! - This newly remodelled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is walking distance from Deanwood Metro, bus stops and minutes from the 295.

The home is a combination of hardwood floors, tile and carpet and comes with new stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.

The basement is completely finished and the home is cable ready.

Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water and Sewer are paid by the tenant.

No Smoking
Pet fees
Application fee: $60.00

(RLNE5164346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have any available units?
5069 Sheriff Rd, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have?
Some of 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Sheriff Rd, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE is pet friendly.
Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE offer parking?
No, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE does not offer parking.
Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have a pool?
No, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE does not have a pool.
Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have accessible units?
No, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5069 Sheriff Rd, NE has units with dishwashers.
