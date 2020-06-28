5069 Sheriff Rd, NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 Bedroom Home Near 295 and 3 Metro Stations!!! - This newly remodelled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is walking distance from Deanwood Metro, bus stops and minutes from the 295.



The home is a combination of hardwood floors, tile and carpet and comes with new stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.



The basement is completely finished and the home is cable ready.



Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water and Sewer are paid by the tenant.



No Smoking

Pet fees

Application fee: $60.00



(RLNE5164346)