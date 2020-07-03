All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

503 Independence Ave, Se Unit: 267

503 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

503 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Apartment 301 is a wonderful combination of historic elegance, modern amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a spacious, third level suite, this apartment boasts a stunning view of the District, and most notably the Washington Monument. The open living space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flatscreen HDTV, and a cozy sleeper sofa with plenty of space to relax. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes for you to cook, dine, and entertain. An eating area doubles as a workspace, where high windows offer you a lovely view of the gorgeous neighborhood. The light-filled bedroom is furnished with a comfortable queen sized bed, a large flatscreen HDTV, and a desk. The bedroom features a well-sized closet, right across from a spotlessly clean full bath. The unit includes your own full sized washer and dryer.

Capitol Hill is a historic neighborhood of Washington DC and started out as the family residences for members of Congress in the late 18th century. Today, the area is a vibrant, active and very much family oriented. The streets are tree lined, full of charm and with lots of history in every corner. Restaurants, grocery shopping, coffee shops are all within 5-10 minutes walking distance.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress
Parking: Upon request
View: City View - Monument
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: City View - Monument
HDTV in unit
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

