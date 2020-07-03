All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266

503 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

503 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This newly renovated basement apartment encompasses most of the lower level of the gorgeous, newly remodeled Flats. Apartment #001 is spacious and private with its own entryway that leads out onto the brick patio, but also also enter through the Flats main front door. The open-plan kitchen and living space is equipped with everything you need to cook, dine, entertain, and relax. The living room features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, a flatscreen HDTV, and a large sleeper sofa, while the updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware. An eating area may double as a workspace; for those of you who take your work home with you, this apartment is perfect for the busy professional. The apartment has ample storage with large cabinets and drawers. The large bedroom offers a queen sized award-winning Caspar mattress bed, large flatscreen TV, two closets, and an all-white, spotless full bath. The unit is right across the hall from the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, which you can access freely.

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in building
View: City View
HDTV in unit
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have any available units?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have?
Some of 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 pet-friendly?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 offer parking?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 offers parking.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have a pool?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have accessible units?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University