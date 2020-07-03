503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 266

Amenities

This newly renovated basement apartment encompasses most of the lower level of the gorgeous, newly remodeled Flats. Apartment #001 is spacious and private with its own entryway that leads out onto the brick patio, but also also enter through the Flats main front door. The open-plan kitchen and living space is equipped with everything you need to cook, dine, entertain, and relax. The living room features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, a flatscreen HDTV, and a large sleeper sofa, while the updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware. An eating area may double as a workspace; for those of you who take your work home with you, this apartment is perfect for the busy professional. The apartment has ample storage with large cabinets and drawers. The large bedroom offers a queen sized award-winning Caspar mattress bed, large flatscreen TV, two closets, and an all-white, spotless full bath. The unit is right across the hall from the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, which you can access freely.



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3

Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress

Parking: Upon request

View: City View

Non-smoking

Sofabeds: Yes

Maid service: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in building

HDTV in unit

Wireless Internet