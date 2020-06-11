All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 502 13th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
502 13th St SE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

502 13th St SE

502 13th Street Southeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

502 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
When you first walk into this bright and inviting DC row house you will notice the exposed brick along the stairway to the upstairs. The large and inviting living room offers plenty of space for you and your guest. Just off the living room is a conveniently located half bath. The stunning kitchen is any chef's dream. The dining room completes the main level with access to the gorgeous backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 beds, 2 full baths with so tons of natural light. The basement features 1 large family room, a living area, 1 bedroom, a full bath, and a small kitchen. The home offers plenty of storage space, is updated throughout and so much more.
Last but not least. The back yard your own private oasis away from the busy city life.

Come and see it ASAP.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/8d65befd-3931-41ba-8549-fea84c58b65e/

The property has solar panels, so this really reduced your electric bill.

Walking distance to so many restaurants and shopping. Harris Teeter is just around the corner, close to Safeway, Yes! Organic Market, Eastern Market, Two Metro Stops, Tons of Day/Nightlife, and More!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Newer Appliances, Basement, Finished Basement, Upgraded Bathroom, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Dining Room, Extra Storage, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 13th St SE have any available units?
502 13th St SE has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 13th St SE have?
Some of 502 13th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 13th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
502 13th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 13th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 13th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 502 13th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 502 13th St SE does offer parking.
Does 502 13th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 13th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 13th St SE have a pool?
No, 502 13th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 502 13th St SE have accessible units?
No, 502 13th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 13th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 13th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 502 13th St SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity