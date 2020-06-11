502 13th St SE

Amenities

When you first walk into this bright and inviting DC row house you will notice the exposed brick along the stairway to the upstairs. The large and inviting living room offers plenty of space for you and your guest. Just off the living room is a conveniently located half bath. The stunning kitchen is any chef's dream. The dining room completes the main level with access to the gorgeous backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 beds, 2 full baths with so tons of natural light. The basement features 1 large family room, a living area, 1 bedroom, a full bath, and a small kitchen. The home offers plenty of storage space, is updated throughout and so much more.

Last but not least. The back yard your own private oasis away from the busy city life.



Come and see it ASAP.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/8d65befd-3931-41ba-8549-fea84c58b65e/



The property has solar panels, so this really reduced your electric bill.



Walking distance to so many restaurants and shopping. Harris Teeter is just around the corner, close to Safeway, Yes! Organic Market, Eastern Market, Two Metro Stops, Tons of Day/Nightlife, and More!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



