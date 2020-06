Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents you a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this Brand New townhouse for rent in the Marshall Heights area. . This lower unit includes a kitchen with NO OVEN yet it has a microwave, refrigerator, countertop stove, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, living area, and leads out to the fenced back yard to bbq or plant. This modern and new 800 sqft property is near public transportation. Please contact Glenn for showings @ 240-498-4477