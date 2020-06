Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sunny, almost new apartment that sparkles. Enjoy a washer and dryer in your private space. Features include an open floor plan , lots of windows, trendy alliances, beautiful counter tops, and a fabulous bathroom. It's located so close to the Metro station and the metro bus. Water is included in rent. Parking space number one.