4919 A STREET SE

Modern One Bed near Benning Metro! - This beautiful two bedroom apt is the perfect place to relax! You'll love the contemporary light fixtures and high-end kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, including an electric range. Other highlights include hardwood flooring throughout and tons of closet space. The oversized windows allow in tons of light. The modern bathroom complements the spacious bedroom, making this a cozy place to call home. This apt is an ideal find in a quickly changing neighborhood. Walking distance to Benning Road Metro, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of fantastic shopping, dining, options available just out your front door. Tenant responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric (water included). No Pets Allowed. Pics are from a 2 bedroom unit but with a similar finish.