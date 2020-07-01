All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4916 7TH STREET NE
4916 7th Street Northeast · (202) 243-7700
Location

4916 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 level 2815 sq. ft. END unit row home on a quiet street! The Main level features a large Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Gorgeous center island kitchen with cook-top on a granite counter-top, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and double oven! Powder Room with ceramic tile flooring. The Upper Level features a large Owner's Suite with ceiling fan/light, Two spacious walk-in closets. There's a private Owner's Super Bath with double vanity, walk-in shower and Soaking tub. The laundry room an additional linen closet is also located on this level. You will fall in love with the fully finished basement, great for relaxing at the end of a long day! The basement features a wet bar. Enjoy parking your car in front entry attached garage. The Fort Totten Metro is a 15 minutes walk from your new home. Walmart, Petco and Five Guys are also a short drive away. This property is located in the Brookland Subdivision. Please check the housing site for what the voucher will pay in this Subsubdivsion. https://www.dchousing.org/vue/customer/rent.asp We are asking $3400 (without no utilities included) and the voucher will only pay $3270 (without no utilities included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
4916 7TH STREET NE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 7TH STREET NE have?
Some of 4916 7TH STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4916 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4916 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4916 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4916 7TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4916 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4916 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4916 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4916 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
