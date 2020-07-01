4916 7TH STREET NE

Amenities

Lovely 3 level 2815 sq. ft. END unit row home on a quiet street! The Main level features a large Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Gorgeous center island kitchen with cook-top on a granite counter-top, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and double oven! Powder Room with ceramic tile flooring. The Upper Level features a large Owner's Suite with ceiling fan/light, Two spacious walk-in closets. There's a private Owner's Super Bath with double vanity, walk-in shower and Soaking tub. The laundry room an additional linen closet is also located on this level. You will fall in love with the fully finished basement, great for relaxing at the end of a long day! The basement features a wet bar. Enjoy parking your car in front entry attached garage. The Fort Totten Metro is a 15 minutes walk from your new home. Walmart, Petco and Five Guys are also a short drive away. This property is located in the Brookland Subdivision. Please check the housing site for what the voucher will pay in this Subsubdivsion. https://www.dchousing.org/vue/customer/rent.asp We are asking $3400 (without no utilities included) and the voucher will only pay $3270 (without no utilities included)