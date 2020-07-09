4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking bbq/grill

Superb location with a massive yard! ~~ Charming house with huge, level back yard with picket fence. ~~ Hardwood floors throughout! ~~ Beautiful living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with access to the huge fenced in backyard ~ perfect for BBQs, soccer games, and weekend get togethers. ~~ The main level bedroom features an attached full bath. ~~ The second floor boasts 2 large bedrooms with built-ins and a full bath. ~~ Lower level has a huge rec room / family room and a large bonus room (perfect space for storage or as a workshop) that holds the washer/dryer and a door to the back yard. ~~ Charm, space, and comfort in this fabulous property! ~~ video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0JyEZvA4EM&feature=youtu.be (you may have to type it in and not just copy & paste--no spaces anywhere)