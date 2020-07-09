All apartments in Washington
Location

4843 Butterworth Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Superb location with a massive yard! ~~ Charming house with huge, level back yard with picket fence. ~~ Hardwood floors throughout! ~~ Beautiful living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with access to the huge fenced in backyard ~ perfect for BBQs, soccer games, and weekend get togethers. ~~ The main level bedroom features an attached full bath. ~~ The second floor boasts 2 large bedrooms with built-ins and a full bath. ~~ Lower level has a huge rec room / family room and a large bonus room (perfect space for storage or as a workshop) that holds the washer/dryer and a door to the back yard. ~~ Charm, space, and comfort in this fabulous property! ~~ video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0JyEZvA4EM&feature=youtu.be (you may have to type it in and not just copy & paste--no spaces anywhere)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have any available units?
4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have?
Some of 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW offers parking.
Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have a pool?
No, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have accessible units?
No, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 BUTTERWORTH PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.

