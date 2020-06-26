Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4839 Yuma Street NW Available 07/08/19 Light and Airy 3BD/2BA House with Finished Basement and Wet Bar Available for Rent July 8th! - Gorgeous 3BD/2BA home available for rent in lovely American University Park! This spacious home features elegant hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, spacious basement with wet bar, and living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting. The large kitchen boast a dishwasher and tons of cabinet space! In addition, it has spacious fenced backyard, with plenty of room to host parties or small gatherings!



Conveniently located 1mi from Tenleytown-AU Metro Station, and steps from various local restaurants and shopping! Wagshal's, CVS, Starbucks, and Crate and Barrel all within 2 minute walk. 0.5mi from American University Campus and directly on the AU red bus line!



Pets OK, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Note: Stove in basement photos was removed and replaced by additional counter space.



(RLNE4933281)