Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4839 Yuma Street NW
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4839 Yuma Street NW

4839 Yuma Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4839 Yuma Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4839 Yuma Street NW Available 07/08/19 Light and Airy 3BD/2BA House with Finished Basement and Wet Bar Available for Rent July 8th! - Gorgeous 3BD/2BA home available for rent in lovely American University Park! This spacious home features elegant hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, spacious basement with wet bar, and living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting. The large kitchen boast a dishwasher and tons of cabinet space! In addition, it has spacious fenced backyard, with plenty of room to host parties or small gatherings!

Conveniently located 1mi from Tenleytown-AU Metro Station, and steps from various local restaurants and shopping! Wagshal's, CVS, Starbucks, and Crate and Barrel all within 2 minute walk. 0.5mi from American University Campus and directly on the AU red bus line!

Pets OK, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Note: Stove in basement photos was removed and replaced by additional counter space.

(RLNE4933281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 Yuma Street NW have any available units?
4839 Yuma Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4839 Yuma Street NW have?
Some of 4839 Yuma Street NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 Yuma Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
4839 Yuma Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 Yuma Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4839 Yuma Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 4839 Yuma Street NW offer parking?
No, 4839 Yuma Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 4839 Yuma Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 Yuma Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 Yuma Street NW have a pool?
No, 4839 Yuma Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 4839 Yuma Street NW have accessible units?
No, 4839 Yuma Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 Yuma Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4839 Yuma Street NW has units with dishwashers.
