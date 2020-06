Amenities

Updated townhouse in Palisades. Kitchen with granite countertops. Living room and dining room on first floor. Just painted throughout. Beautiful wood floors throughoutThree (3) bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms on 2nd floor. Skylights in 2 bedrooms and the hall. Newly carpeted large lower level with full bath and lots of storageRear deck. Close to shops, cafes and transportation on MacArthur BoulevardAvailable now.