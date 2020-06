Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just Reduced Brookland Home with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths,Fantastic Kitchen with dining room off living room, Relax on the front porch and watch the world go by or enjoy the private patio out back in the privacy fenced yard just off the Kitchens back door. With 3 br & 2 ba upstairs there is room for family and on the lower level another br & ba for guests. Garage parking & easy street pkng