4700 QUEENS CHAPEL TERRACE NW

Remodeled & Charming 3BR Brick Colonial ready for move in! - Remodeled Brickfront Colonial Home in Sought After Michigan Park neighborhood! LIGHT, BRIGHT, FRESH & OPEN! Many recent updates: Kitchen with Granite, Refinished Hardwood Flooring on Top Two Levels, newer paint, BRAND NEW HVAC. Enclosed Patio Overlooks Huge Corner lot w/fenced-in back yard. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Available Immediately!



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc Vuolo for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



(RLNE4807376)