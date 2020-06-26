All apartments in Washington
4662 CHARLESTON TER NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

4662 CHARLESTON TER NW

4662 Charleston Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Charleston Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning views of sunsets from your deck over looking water (Reservoir) Major renovation 2013-14. 3 Fans new, in MBR, FR & 1 BR. 2nd zone a several months old. Lovely comfortable home with great entertaining flow with LR/DR/Kit/ FR & Den/PR on the same level. Up 3 Bedrooms each with baths en suite. Huge Dressing Room. LL in-law suite has its own kitchen LR/Dr combo & separate entrance. W/D. Two bedrooms/2 baths, one en suite. Separate entrance. And lovely deck. Electrical awning on main deck off Family Room & kitchen. There is a Lower LL for storage. Minutes from shops & restaurants and Georgetown. Tenant pays for Alarm monitoring, gardener. Maid who works there could continue. . Call for appts. Also for sale at $1,795,000 which is a great buy!! Total of 5 Bedrooms 5 1/2 Baths, 4 en suite. Second zone of HVAC is new several months. Also 3 fans several months old. Minutes from Georgetown U & all the goings on! 3 fans a few about a year old. Please check DCDC421692 for photos if not available here. LL in-law suite has own entrance, LR/DR combined. Full kitchen, & W/D. Also deck with a nice view of sunset over water (Reservoir). Rent Furnished at 10,500. Look at the photos in the sale of this property as they are all full size. DCDC421682 FOR SALE AT $1,795,000 . Dining room chandelier does not convey. Seller is Agent's daughter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have any available units?
4662 CHARLESTON TER NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have?
Some of 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW currently offering any rent specials?
4662 CHARLESTON TER NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW pet-friendly?
No, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW offer parking?
Yes, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW offers parking.
Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have a pool?
No, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW does not have a pool.
Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have accessible units?
No, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4662 CHARLESTON TER NW has units with dishwashers.
