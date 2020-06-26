4662 CHARLESTON TER NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning views of sunsets from your deck over looking water (Reservoir) Major renovation 2013-14. 3 Fans new, in MBR, FR & 1 BR. 2nd zone a several months old. Lovely comfortable home with great entertaining flow with LR/DR/Kit/ FR & Den/PR on the same level. Up 3 Bedrooms each with baths en suite. Huge Dressing Room. LL in-law suite has its own kitchen LR/Dr combo & separate entrance. W/D. Two bedrooms/2 baths, one en suite. Separate entrance. And lovely deck. Electrical awning on main deck off Family Room & kitchen. There is a Lower LL for storage. Minutes from shops & restaurants and Georgetown. Tenant pays for Alarm monitoring, gardener. Maid who works there could continue. . Call for appts. Also for sale at $1,795,000 which is a great buy!! Total of 5 Bedrooms 5 1/2 Baths, 4 en suite. Second zone of HVAC is new several months. Also 3 fans several months old. Minutes from Georgetown U & all the goings on! 3 fans a few about a year old. Please check DCDC421692 for photos if not available here. LL in-law suite has own entrance, LR/DR combined. Full kitchen, & W/D. Also deck with a nice view of sunset over water (Reservoir). Rent Furnished at 10,500. Look at the photos in the sale of this property as they are all full size. DCDC421682 FOR SALE AT $1,795,000 . Dining room chandelier does not convey. Seller is Agent's daughter