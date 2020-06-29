463 Florida Ave NW UNIT B

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan bbq/grill

Spacious TOP FLOOR 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in the Ledroit Park/ Shaw neighborhood of DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops Shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm and Character! Off Street Parking available for $125 a month!!! BONUS SPACE UPSTAIRS IDEAL FOR OFFICE



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 baths

- Brick exposure throughout

- Spacious kitchen

- Granite counters

- Shared outdoor space ideal for grilling

- W/D in unit

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Nest thermostat

- Multi level

- Skylight upstairs bringing in so much light

- Bonus area between bedrooms great for office

- Both bedrooms have own bathroom with tub

- Master bedroom has en-suite and brick exposure

- Bay window in master

- Ceiling fans in both rooms

- Pets allowed $50 pet rent

- $125 off Street parking



(RLNE5151768)