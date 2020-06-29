All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 18 2019

463 Florida Ave NW UNIT B

463 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

463 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious TOP FLOOR 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in the Ledroit Park/ Shaw neighborhood of DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops Shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm and Character! Off Street Parking available for $125 a month!!! BONUS SPACE UPSTAIRS IDEAL FOR OFFICE

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 baths
- Brick exposure throughout
- Spacious kitchen
- Granite counters
- Shared outdoor space ideal for grilling
- W/D in unit
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Nest thermostat
- Multi level
- Skylight upstairs bringing in so much light
- Bonus area between bedrooms great for office
- Both bedrooms have own bathroom with tub
- Master bedroom has en-suite and brick exposure
- Bay window in master
- Ceiling fans in both rooms
- Pets allowed $50 pet rent
- $125 off Street parking

(RLNE5151768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

