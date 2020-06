Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Excellent location! Walking distance to Petworth Metro and a 2 minute drive to downtown Silver Spring! Very Spacious newly renovated 3 BR, 2.5 BA home. Beautiful gray toned hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchen, large bedrooms with big closets. The master bedroom is fit for a king size bed with a large walk thru closet. In the MBR bathroom you can enjoy rain showers under the sun-filled sky light surrounded by beautiful marble. And for your convenience..2 car parking in the rear driveway. Call helpful agent to view this luxury home!