4620 Iowa Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Rented unfurnished... Located on a quiet street in the infamous Petworth neighborhood of DC is this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor condo! The condo is located within walking distance of both the Columbia Heights metro station and Petworth metro station. Petworth offers a wide range of restaurants, grocery stores, bars and retail shops such as the Red Derby, Homestead,Yes organic, Safeway, Twisted Horn, The Pitch, Timber Pizza and Highlands. Columbia Heights is also within walking distance (1.2 miles) with Target, Best Buy, Marshals, Bed Bath and Beyond and other retail stores!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 bath

- Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space

- Stainless steel appliances

- Separate dining area

- Spacious living room

- Two generously-sized bedrooms

- Master bedroom easily fits a king and two dressers

- Second bedroom comfortably fits a queen, dresser and small desk for work

- Window AC

- Radiator heat paid by the landlord

- No pets

- No smoking

- Enjoy free laundry on same floor and additional storage

- The building features a rear patio ideal for entertaining and cooking out with the condo-supplied grill

- Easy street parking

- Quiet building with only 8 units



RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5846252)