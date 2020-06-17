All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4620 Iowa Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4620 Iowa Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4620 Iowa Ave NW

4620 Iowa Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4620 Iowa Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rented unfurnished... Located on a quiet street in the infamous Petworth neighborhood of DC is this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor condo! The condo is located within walking distance of both the Columbia Heights metro station and Petworth metro station. Petworth offers a wide range of restaurants, grocery stores, bars and retail shops such as the Red Derby, Homestead,Yes organic, Safeway, Twisted Horn, The Pitch, Timber Pizza and Highlands. Columbia Heights is also within walking distance (1.2 miles) with Target, Best Buy, Marshals, Bed Bath and Beyond and other retail stores!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 bath
- Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space
- Stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining area
- Spacious living room
- Two generously-sized bedrooms
- Master bedroom easily fits a king and two dressers
- Second bedroom comfortably fits a queen, dresser and small desk for work
- Window AC
- Radiator heat paid by the landlord
- No pets
- No smoking
- Enjoy free laundry on same floor and additional storage
- The building features a rear patio ideal for entertaining and cooking out with the condo-supplied grill
- Easy street parking
- Quiet building with only 8 units

RENTED UNFURNISHED
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have any available units?
4620 Iowa Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have?
Some of 4620 Iowa Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Iowa Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Iowa Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Iowa Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW offer parking?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Iowa Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Iowa Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University