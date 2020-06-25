4617 Blagden Ave Nw

Amenities
OASIS IN THE CITY! This home has never been on the market for rent and has been renovated by the owners who are moving to California. 3 Bedrooms on main level with open kitchen, breakfast area plus an addition that leads to the gorgeous back-yard! The Master-BR has a shower and the hall bathroom has a tub. Also, separate dining-room and a fully finished basement that has an additional bathroom and space for recreation and/or guests. Located between 16th St NW and Rock Creek Park, ideal for nature lovers! Managed by Eva Realty, LLC (Broker lives next door!) Please contact us by email