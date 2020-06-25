All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

4617 Blagden Ave Nw

4617 Blagden Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4617 Blagden Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OASIS IN THE CITY! This home has never been on the market for rent and has been renovated by the owners who are moving to California. 3 Bedrooms on main level with open kitchen, breakfast area plus an addition that leads to the gorgeous back-yard! The Master-BR has a shower and the hall bathroom has a tub. Also, separate dining-room and a fully finished basement that has an additional bathroom and space for recreation and/or guests. Located between 16th St NW and Rock Creek Park, ideal for nature lovers! Managed by Eva Realty, LLC (Broker lives next door!) Please contact us by email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have any available units?
4617 Blagden Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4617 Blagden Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Blagden Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Blagden Ave Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 Blagden Ave Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 4617 Blagden Ave Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
