All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4605 CHARLESTON TER NW
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

4605 CHARLESTON TER NW

4605 Charleston Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4605 Charleston Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stately residence off Foxhall Road is perfect for large scale entertaining! Spacious foyer entryway open to sun filled Dining & Living Rooms . Gourmet kitchen with Viking Gas range, Bosch D/W, Viking oversized refrigerator. French doors from breakfast & family room lead out to lovely patio & fenced private yard area. Main level library/office and very spacious family room, Large upper deck off Master Bedroom and 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, 10 ft ceilings & UL updated marble baths! Professionally managed and some lawn care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have any available units?
4605 CHARLESTON TER NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have?
Some of 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW currently offering any rent specials?
4605 CHARLESTON TER NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW pet-friendly?
No, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW offer parking?
Yes, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW offers parking.
Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have a pool?
No, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW does not have a pool.
Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have accessible units?
No, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 CHARLESTON TER NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University