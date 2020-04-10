4605 CHARLESTON TER NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stately residence off Foxhall Road is perfect for large scale entertaining! Spacious foyer entryway open to sun filled Dining & Living Rooms . Gourmet kitchen with Viking Gas range, Bosch D/W, Viking oversized refrigerator. French doors from breakfast & family room lead out to lovely patio & fenced private yard area. Main level library/office and very spacious family room, Large upper deck off Master Bedroom and 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, 10 ft ceilings & UL updated marble baths! Professionally managed and some lawn care included in rent.