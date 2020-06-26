4522 4th St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome over 2000sqft in the Petworth Area. Home consists of hardwood floors throughout, large basement, 2 extra rooms (one near the dining and the other in the basement), spacious living and dining areas, backyard, fireplace, ceiling fans, ac window units, and radiated heat. New microwave and washing machine, dryer will come in the near future. Nearby are parks, schools, grocery and convenient stores, and restaurants. All Pets are Welcome. Tenant is responsible for utilities. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn for showings at 240-498-4477