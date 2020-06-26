All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4522 4th St North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4522 4th St North West
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:35 PM

4522 4th St North West

4522 4th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4522 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome over 2000sqft in the Petworth Area. Home consists of hardwood floors throughout, large basement, 2 extra rooms (one near the dining and the other in the basement), spacious living and dining areas, backyard, fireplace, ceiling fans, ac window units, and radiated heat. New microwave and washing machine, dryer will come in the near future. Nearby are parks, schools, grocery and convenient stores, and restaurants. All Pets are Welcome. Tenant is responsible for utilities. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn for showings at 240-498-4477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 4th St North West have any available units?
4522 4th St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 4th St North West have?
Some of 4522 4th St North West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 4th St North West currently offering any rent specials?
4522 4th St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 4th St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 4th St North West is pet friendly.
Does 4522 4th St North West offer parking?
No, 4522 4th St North West does not offer parking.
Does 4522 4th St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 4th St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 4th St North West have a pool?
Yes, 4522 4th St North West has a pool.
Does 4522 4th St North West have accessible units?
No, 4522 4th St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 4th St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 4th St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University