Washington, DC
4521 43rd Pl NW
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4521 43rd Pl NW

4521 43rd Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Location

4521 43rd Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 American University Park Large House near Metro! - Property Id: 168925

$3,850 per month
Available November 1st
3 beds, 2 full baths

Beautiful house single family in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood, in sought after American University Park, walking distance to AU metro, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, finished attic can be used as a third bedroom, lovely living, dining and family rooms. Large table space kitchen. The home is sited on a large flat lot with alley access in the rear.

Highlights

- 3 Bedroom, 2 baths
- Walk to Metro station in 2 minutes (American University/Tenlytown Metro)
- Recently inspected, Well preserved and super clean
- Large backyard
- Large garage for 3-4 cars (entrance from backyard)
- Security: You are in a patrolled safe area
- 2 blocks from Whole Foods, NEW Target (opens November 2019), Giant nearby
- Walking distance to Wisconsin Ave and beautiful Parks in the area
- Walking distance to Friendship heights area with major restaurants

Email me for an appointment or Call (202) 550-4631

Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168925p
Property Id 168925

(RLNE5231481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have any available units?
4521 43rd Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4521 43rd Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
4521 43rd Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 43rd Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 43rd Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 4521 43rd Pl NW offers parking.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 43rd Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have a pool?
No, 4521 43rd Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 4521 43rd Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 43rd Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 43rd Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 43rd Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.

