4521 43rd Pl NW

Available 11/01/19 American University Park Large House near Metro! - Property Id: 168925



$3,850 per month

Available November 1st

3 beds, 2 full baths



Beautiful house single family in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood, in sought after American University Park, walking distance to AU metro, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, finished attic can be used as a third bedroom, lovely living, dining and family rooms. Large table space kitchen. The home is sited on a large flat lot with alley access in the rear.



- 3 Bedroom, 2 baths

- Walk to Metro station in 2 minutes (American University/Tenlytown Metro)

- Recently inspected, Well preserved and super clean

- Large backyard

- Large garage for 3-4 cars (entrance from backyard)

- Security: You are in a patrolled safe area

- 2 blocks from Whole Foods, NEW Target (opens November 2019), Giant nearby

- Walking distance to Wisconsin Ave and beautiful Parks in the area

- Walking distance to Friendship heights area with major restaurants



Email me for an appointment or Call (202) 550-4631



