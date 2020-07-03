4521 43rd Pl NW

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 American University Park Large House near Metro! - Property Id: 168925
$3,850 per month
Available November 1st
3 beds, 2 full baths
Beautiful house single family in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood, in sought after American University Park, walking distance to AU metro, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, finished attic can be used as a third bedroom, lovely living, dining and family rooms. Large table space kitchen. The home is sited on a large flat lot with alley access in the rear.
Highlights
- 3 Bedroom, 2 baths
- Walk to Metro station in 2 minutes (American University/Tenlytown Metro)
- Recently inspected, Well preserved and super clean
- Large backyard
- Large garage for 3-4 cars (entrance from backyard)
- Security: You are in a patrolled safe area
- 2 blocks from Whole Foods, NEW Target (opens November 2019), Giant nearby
- Walking distance to Wisconsin Ave and beautiful Parks in the area
- Walking distance to Friendship heights area with major restaurants
Email me for an appointment or Call (202) 550-4631
Thank you!
