4517 1/2 MacArthuer Blvd Apt #B

2 Bed 1.5 Bath - Foxhall Duplex - 3 Parking Spaces - W/D in Unit - This townhome style Duplex is located 5 minutes from Georgetown University and 10 minutes to downtown DC with a bus stop right at your front door.



This top floor 2 level unit features hardwood floors throughout the main floor and top floor.



The main floor features a spacious living and dining area with a decorative fireplace that leads out to your private balcony and patio area. Off of the living room is the kitchen that includes brand new stainless appliances, a spacious storage room, and half bathroom.



The top floor has a nicely updated hallway bathroom and two large bedrooms that have great closet space.



Best of there is a 3 car tandem parking space included in the rent.



Lease terms:

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Small pets are accepted on a case by case basis ( $50 per mo pet rent)

*Tenant responsible for electric



