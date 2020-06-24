4517 1/2 MacArthuer Blvd Apt #B

Amenities
2 Bed 1.5 Bath - Foxhall Duplex - 3 Parking Spaces - W/D in Unit - This townhome style Duplex is located 5 minutes from Georgetown University and 10 minutes to downtown DC with a bus stop right at your front door.
This top floor 2 level unit features hardwood floors throughout the main floor and top floor.
The main floor features a spacious living and dining area with a decorative fireplace that leads out to your private balcony and patio area. Off of the living room is the kitchen that includes brand new stainless appliances, a spacious storage room, and half bathroom.
The top floor has a nicely updated hallway bathroom and two large bedrooms that have great closet space.
Best of there is a 3 car tandem parking space included in the rent.
Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Small pets are accepted on a case by case basis ( $50 per mo pet rent)
*Tenant responsible for electric
(RLNE3544301)