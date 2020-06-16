Amenities

45 R Street, NW #2 Available 06/01/19 Unique 2 Level Condo w/ Loft & Walking Distance to 2 Metros! - Feel the meld of a property built at the turn of the 20th century with a renovation done in the 21st century. Enter into your living & dining area. A great setup to sit on the couch and turn on the TV, enjoy friends and family or just listen to some great music. The dining area adjacent to your cooking space makes it like you have your own personal chef's kitchen... without having to wait months for reservations. The main level also offers laundry, half bathroom and exit out the back to your own parking space.



The master suite is what will make your jaw hit the floor. After noticing all the sunlight that comes into room, your attention will be drawn to the spiral staircase that leads up to the loft area. With more than enough room to use as an office or sitting area, this extends the living space of the whole house. Back down in the bedroom, you have a sizable closet with shelving system and full bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom and the bedroom in the back of the home features a cozy balcony.



One time I heard someone say about real estate "location, location, location." Well, you're 6/10 of a mile to 2 Metro stations: Shaw-Howard and NoMa New York Ave.. Stroll to Old Engine 12, Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Crisp Kitchen + Bar, The Pub and The People and many many more restaurants and bars.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this fabulous place today!



Lease terms:

12 month lease

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities

Sorry, no pets



