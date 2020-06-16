All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

45 R Street, NW #2

45 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

45 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
45 R Street, NW #2 Available 06/01/19 Unique 2 Level Condo w/ Loft & Walking Distance to 2 Metros! - Feel the meld of a property built at the turn of the 20th century with a renovation done in the 21st century. Enter into your living & dining area. A great setup to sit on the couch and turn on the TV, enjoy friends and family or just listen to some great music. The dining area adjacent to your cooking space makes it like you have your own personal chef's kitchen... without having to wait months for reservations. The main level also offers laundry, half bathroom and exit out the back to your own parking space.

The master suite is what will make your jaw hit the floor. After noticing all the sunlight that comes into room, your attention will be drawn to the spiral staircase that leads up to the loft area. With more than enough room to use as an office or sitting area, this extends the living space of the whole house. Back down in the bedroom, you have a sizable closet with shelving system and full bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom and the bedroom in the back of the home features a cozy balcony.

One time I heard someone say about real estate "location, location, location." Well, you're 6/10 of a mile to 2 Metro stations: Shaw-Howard and NoMa New York Ave.. Stroll to Old Engine 12, Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Crisp Kitchen + Bar, The Pub and The People and many many more restaurants and bars.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this fabulous place today!

Lease terms:
12 month lease
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities
Sorry, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3200661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have any available units?
45 R Street, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 45 R Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
45 R Street, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 R Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 45 R Street, NW #2 offers parking.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 R Street, NW #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 R Street, NW #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
