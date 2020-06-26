447 ORANGE STREET SE

Amenities
Condo Quality! Complete Renovation in 2019. New interior walls, New Windows, New plumbing, New electric heavy-up. 2Br/1Ba unit. Granite countertops, 4" recessed LED lighting, Brand new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances w/ built-in microwave, new kitchen base and overhead cabinets, new flooring throughout, new large format tile floors/shower surround w/ Delta shower trim, new Goodman furnace, new A.O. Smith water heater. Tenant is responsible for electricity (heat, a/c, cooking, lights). The unit boasts a stacked washer/dryer. Unit square footage estimated. Pictures representative of model unit. Finishes are identical. $40 App fee per adult over 18. Must have good rental history. Owner agent.