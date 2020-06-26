447 ORANGE STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Condo Quality! Complete Renovation in 2019. New interior walls, New Windows, New plumbing, New electric heavy-up. 2Br/1Ba unit. Granite countertops, 4" recessed LED lighting, Brand new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances w/ built-in microwave, new kitchen base and overhead cabinets, new flooring throughout, new large format tile floors/shower surround w/ Delta shower trim, new Goodman furnace, new A.O. Smith water heater. Tenant is responsible for electricity (heat, a/c, cooking, lights). The unit boasts a stacked washer/dryer. Unit square footage estimated. Pictures representative of model unit. Finishes are identical. $40 App fee per adult over 18. Must have good rental history. Owner agent.