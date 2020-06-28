4424 HUNT PLACE NE

Amenities

Beautiful renovation in sought-after Deanwood! This tastefully updated home is located in the heart of the lovely community of Deanwood, walkable to the Minnesota Ave and Deanwood metro stops. Open and bright main level offers hardwood flooring that reaches into the sunny and spacious kitchen. The large backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying, leading to your private two car parking pad. Upstairs offers three well appointed bedrooms, including a huge master suite with private bath and dual closets. Come take a look today, you won't be disappointed!