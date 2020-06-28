All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

4424 HUNT PLACE NE

4424 Hunt Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Hunt Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful renovation in sought-after Deanwood! This tastefully updated home is located in the heart of the lovely community of Deanwood, walkable to the Minnesota Ave and Deanwood metro stops. Open and bright main level offers hardwood flooring that reaches into the sunny and spacious kitchen. The large backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying, leading to your private two car parking pad. Upstairs offers three well appointed bedrooms, including a huge master suite with private bath and dual closets. Come take a look today, you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have any available units?
4424 HUNT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4424 HUNT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4424 HUNT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 HUNT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 HUNT PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 HUNT PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
