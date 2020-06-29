All apartments in Washington
4424 1st Place NE Unit 23
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4424 1st Place NE Unit 23

4424 1st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4424 1st Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny Fort Totten 1 Bedroom! - Check out this nicely appointed, bright and spacious one-bedroom condo in a well-maintained building. This adorable unit has central heat and air along with gorgeous, original hardwood flooring. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances - perfect for cooking up your next meal! A completely renovated bathroom and spacious bedroom are ideal features of your new Nest. New carpet in the bedroom and extra storage space complete this amazing unit!

The location offers tons of flexibility to your day-to-day routine. Situated perfectly between the Brookland Metro and Fort Totten Metro Stations, you can ditch your car and get all over the city with no problem. If driving is your preference, hop on North Capitol just a block away and find that commuting is a breeze! Head to Busboys and Poets at Monroe Street Market or 12th Street corridor for dining and nightlife options. Some neighborhood favorites are Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5449350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have any available units?
4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have?
Some of 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 is pet friendly.
Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 offer parking?
No, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 does not offer parking.
Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have a pool?
No, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 does not have a pool.
Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 1st Place NE Unit 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
