4424 1st Place NE Unit 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny Fort Totten 1 Bedroom! - Check out this nicely appointed, bright and spacious one-bedroom condo in a well-maintained building. This adorable unit has central heat and air along with gorgeous, original hardwood flooring. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances - perfect for cooking up your next meal! A completely renovated bathroom and spacious bedroom are ideal features of your new Nest. New carpet in the bedroom and extra storage space complete this amazing unit!



The location offers tons of flexibility to your day-to-day routine. Situated perfectly between the Brookland Metro and Fort Totten Metro Stations, you can ditch your car and get all over the city with no problem. If driving is your preference, hop on North Capitol just a block away and find that commuting is a breeze! Head to Busboys and Poets at Monroe Street Market or 12th Street corridor for dining and nightlife options. Some neighborhood favorites are Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5449350)