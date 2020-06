Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4-level townhouse, with 3 bedrooms plus 3 en-suite full baths, loft space on 3rd level, and front-loading garage. Lovely deck, flagstone patio and landscaped garden off living room. Gas fireplace. Hardwood floors on main/2nd level and on 3rd floor bedrooms. Loft has built-in shelving and desk. Lots of storage throughout the house and one-car garage. Close-in location, minutes to Georgetown and nearby amenities. No out-of-state co-signers accepted!