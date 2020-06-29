All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4421 RIVER ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4421 RIVER ROAD NW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

4421 RIVER ROAD NW

4421 River Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4421 River Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home in american university park. Main level has living room, dining room and renovated kitchen. Lower level has recreation room, washer/dryer, attached garage and full bathroom. There is 2 exits from basement. There is a side exit and exit to front exterior through garage door. second level has master suite with private bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. There are steps going up through the second bedroom that takes you to the attic for storage. There is front driveway and another driveway at back of property, Property is in between both friendship and Tenleytown metro. Both stops about equal distance from property. Hardwoods throughout property and Anderson double pane vinyl windows for efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have any available units?
4421 RIVER ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have?
Some of 4421 RIVER ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 RIVER ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4421 RIVER ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 RIVER ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 RIVER ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 RIVER ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University