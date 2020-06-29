4421 RIVER ROAD NW

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home in american university park. Main level has living room, dining room and renovated kitchen. Lower level has recreation room, washer/dryer, attached garage and full bathroom. There is 2 exits from basement. There is a side exit and exit to front exterior through garage door. second level has master suite with private bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. There are steps going up through the second bedroom that takes you to the attic for storage. There is front driveway and another driveway at back of property, Property is in between both friendship and Tenleytown metro. Both stops about equal distance from property. Hardwoods throughout property and Anderson double pane vinyl windows for efficiency.