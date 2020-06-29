4405 1st Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed + 1 Bath in the Brookland neighborhood! Unit features: hard wood flooring in the main living area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central air, washer and dryer in the unit.

Close proximity to Fort Totten metro station (Yellow, Green, Red lines)

Water and trash utilities are included in rent. Pets are on case by case basis!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.