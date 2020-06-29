All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4405 1st Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4405 1st Place NE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

4405 1st Place NE

4405 1st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4405 1st Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed + 1 Bath in the Brookland neighborhood! Unit features: hard wood flooring in the main living area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central air, washer and dryer in the unit.
Close proximity to Fort Totten metro station (Yellow, Green, Red lines)
Water and trash utilities are included in rent. Pets are on case by case basis!
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 1st Place NE have any available units?
4405 1st Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 1st Place NE have?
Some of 4405 1st Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 1st Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
4405 1st Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 1st Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 1st Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 4405 1st Place NE offer parking?
No, 4405 1st Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 4405 1st Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 1st Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 1st Place NE have a pool?
No, 4405 1st Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 4405 1st Place NE have accessible units?
No, 4405 1st Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 1st Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 1st Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University