Amenities

hardwood floors parking gym pool 24hr concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool key fob access

Great one bedroom and den available in the Chinatown/Mount Vernon Triangle area. This unit is located in a GREAT apartment building with the following amenities: rooftop pool and lounge area, gym, parking available for extra cost, hardwood floors, modern appliances, large kitchen, built in wine rack, key fob entry, 24 hour concierge. Building is extremely modern!