Washington, DC
440 12th St NE 212
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

440 12th St NE 212

440 12th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

440 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
H St & Capitol Hill - This is a great apartment in the very chic and modern Lovejoy Lofts. Ultra high ceilings throughout the apartment with wonderful natural light and an open layout.

The bedroom is generously sized and the office/den could be used as another bedroom if the need arises but is otherwise a great space to work from home, or otherwise, keep your life managed.

Kitchen and Living Room are both fashionably appointed and modern in all of their details and touches.

Apartment features in suite washer & dryer and dedicated parking spot.

Lovejoy Lofts are a wonderful and premium property that is meticulously cared for and beautifully maintained.

Inquire today about living in this vibrant part of town that perfectly mixes the energy of H St with the calm of Capitol Hill. We are proud to show this large unit that is meticulously maintained and will exceed your expectations.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4707113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 12th St NE 212 have any available units?
440 12th St NE 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 440 12th St NE 212 currently offering any rent specials?
440 12th St NE 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 12th St NE 212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 12th St NE 212 is pet friendly.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 offer parking?
Yes, 440 12th St NE 212 offers parking.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 12th St NE 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 have a pool?
No, 440 12th St NE 212 does not have a pool.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 have accessible units?
No, 440 12th St NE 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 12th St NE 212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 12th St NE 212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 12th St NE 212 does not have units with air conditioning.
