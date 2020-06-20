All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4371 Varnum Place, NE

4371 Varnum Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4371 Varnum Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Blissful Brookland 4 Bed/2 1/2 Bath Duplex Townhome w/ Yard, Garage, Family Room & Office - This duplex is over 2,000 square feet and is centrally located in Brookland. Close to Fort Totten Metro and Catholic University in Michigan Park. This multi-level home offers a Living room that opens to a wood deck to relax on in your own back yard! The main living level also has a Formal Dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove. It has a one-car garage with a driveway for additional parking. The open stairway will take you upstairs to a Master Suite with Bath and three additional bedrooms along with a hallway bath. On the lower level, you have a wood-paneled family room, an office or playroom, a 1/2 bath and a storage room with Washer and Dryer.

Small & Large Pets are welcome with a one time $250 pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions-case by case.

Minimum of One Year lease, open for longer. The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities
All Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO Credit score of 650
1-year minimum Lease

The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. To arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US

(RLNE5477415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have any available units?
4371 Varnum Place, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have?
Some of 4371 Varnum Place, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 Varnum Place, NE currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Varnum Place, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Varnum Place, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4371 Varnum Place, NE is pet friendly.
Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Varnum Place, NE offers parking.
Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 Varnum Place, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have a pool?
No, 4371 Varnum Place, NE does not have a pool.
Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have accessible units?
No, 4371 Varnum Place, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Varnum Place, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 Varnum Place, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
