4371 Varnum Place, NE

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Blissful Brookland 4 Bed/2 1/2 Bath Duplex Townhome w/ Yard, Garage, Family Room & Office - This duplex is over 2,000 square feet and is centrally located in Brookland. Close to Fort Totten Metro and Catholic University in Michigan Park. This multi-level home offers a Living room that opens to a wood deck to relax on in your own back yard! The main living level also has a Formal Dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove. It has a one-car garage with a driveway for additional parking. The open stairway will take you upstairs to a Master Suite with Bath and three additional bedrooms along with a hallway bath. On the lower level, you have a wood-paneled family room, an office or playroom, a 1/2 bath and a storage room with Washer and Dryer.



Small & Large Pets are welcome with a one time $250 pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions-case by case.



Minimum of One Year lease, open for longer. The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



Tenant is responsible for all Utilities

All Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO Credit score of 650

1-year minimum Lease



The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. To arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US



