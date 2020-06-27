All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4317 15th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4317 15th St Nw
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:38 AM

4317 15th St Nw

4317 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4317 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Townhouse Unit w/ 3Br 3Ba in 16th Street Heights that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, rear deck and outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and Ring door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. One block to the Public Transportation. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 15th St Nw have any available units?
4317 15th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 15th St Nw have?
Some of 4317 15th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 15th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4317 15th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 15th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 15th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 4317 15th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 4317 15th St Nw offers parking.
Does 4317 15th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 15th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 15th St Nw have a pool?
No, 4317 15th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4317 15th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 4317 15th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 15th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 15th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University