Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxurious, PET FRIENDLY, 1 bedroom 1 bath rental property in beautiful 16 Street Heights. This newly renovated property has tons of room to entertain, Stainless appliances in the kitchen with marble counter tops. This property is centrally located to restaurants, multiple Metro stops, multiple bus routes, Petworth, Rock Creek Park, Columbia Heights and so much more.Directly across from the Upshur Park. Walk score is 91 and is considered a walkers paradise.