4307 CAPITOL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Built in 2017--almost new, fabulous three level, four bedroom house has plenty of room for entertaining and family living. Located in Congress Heights/Washington Highlands, it's a short drive to downtown, Capitol Hill. It's adjacent to both St. Elizabeth redevelopments. Gleaming hardwoods, open living and dining areas, modern table space kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas cooking. Washer dryer, CAC, three full baths plus a powder room, ample closets, large fenced rear yard and driveway. Available immediately. No pets and no smoking.