All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4307 CAPITOL SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4307 CAPITOL SE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

4307 CAPITOL SE

4307 South Capitol Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4307 South Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Built in 2017--almost new, fabulous three level, four bedroom house has plenty of room for entertaining and family living. Located in Congress Heights/Washington Highlands, it's a short drive to downtown, Capitol Hill. It's adjacent to both St. Elizabeth redevelopments. Gleaming hardwoods, open living and dining areas, modern table space kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas cooking. Washer dryer, CAC, three full baths plus a powder room, ample closets, large fenced rear yard and driveway. Available immediately. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have any available units?
4307 CAPITOL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4307 CAPITOL SE currently offering any rent specials?
4307 CAPITOL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 CAPITOL SE pet-friendly?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE offer parking?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE does not offer parking.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 CAPITOL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have a pool?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE does not have a pool.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have accessible units?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4307 CAPITOL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4307 CAPITOL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University