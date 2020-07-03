430 M Street Southwest

Amenities

N101 Available 01/05/20 Fully-furnished one bedroom apartment w/ large balcony in the heart of DCs bustling Wharf/Waterfront neighborhood. Six month lease Jan 5-July 5 (exact dates negotiable).



Two min walk to Waterfront metro station and Safeway grocery store. Eight min walk (0.3 miles) to the Wharf promenade with restaurants, bars, shops, and premier music venues. 15 min walk (0.7 miles) to Nationals baseball stadium, Audi Soccer stadium, and Navy Yard nightlife.



$2,800 monthly rent includes fully furnished apartment with utilities, internet, cable, Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Premium channels. All you need is bedding. Newly finished kitchen and bathroom.



Building amenities include newly remodeled laundry and gym, pool (summer), and access to community room on Potomac River.



Walk-throughs on request.



Pets are negotiable.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12834303



