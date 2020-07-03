All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

430 M Street Southwest

430 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

430 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
N101 Available 01/05/20 Fully-furnished one bedroom apartment w/ large balcony in the heart of DCs bustling Wharf/Waterfront neighborhood. Six month lease Jan 5-July 5 (exact dates negotiable).

Two min walk to Waterfront metro station and Safeway grocery store. Eight min walk (0.3 miles) to the Wharf promenade with restaurants, bars, shops, and premier music venues. 15 min walk (0.7 miles) to Nationals baseball stadium, Audi Soccer stadium, and Navy Yard nightlife.

$2,800 monthly rent includes fully furnished apartment with utilities, internet, cable, Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Premium channels. All you need is bedding. Newly finished kitchen and bathroom.

Building amenities include newly remodeled laundry and gym, pool (summer), and access to community room on Potomac River.

Walk-throughs on request.

Pets are negotiable.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12834303

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5360192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 M Street Southwest have any available units?
430 M Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 M Street Southwest have?
Some of 430 M Street Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 M Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
430 M Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 M Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 430 M Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 430 M Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 430 M Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 430 M Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 M Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 M Street Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 430 M Street Southwest has a pool.
Does 430 M Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 430 M Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 430 M Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 M Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.

