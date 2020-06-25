All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

430 M St NW Unit 2

430 M St NW · No Longer Available
Location

430 M St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

430 M St NW Unit 2 Available 06/06/19 Marvelous Modern Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom unit is recently renovated and full of charm with exposed brick, oversized windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. Enter the unit and be greeted by amazing high ceilings and exposed brick spanning the wall and leading to a huge open concept living area and kitchen, boasting great cabinet and counter space.

Continue down the hall to find the oversized master bedroom, with incredible bay windows and plentiful closet space, plus a separate space for your washer and dryer. An amazing full bathroom with marble vanity and modern tiling rounds out the upstairs. Head downstairs to the second bedroom on the ground level and be greeted by soaring ceilings, oversized bay windows, a second full bathroom, and tall closet. There is so much versatile space in this beautiful unit!

Perfectly located just two blocks from the Mt. Vernon/Convention Center Metro, this makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Head to CityVista to enjoy Busboys and Poets, Silo, or Sweetgreen. Additionally, the 7th and 9th Street corridors offer fun to the west with amazing food and drink spots like Unconventional Diner, The Dabney, SUNdeVICH, and Espita Mezcaleria. If dining out isn't for you Safeway is just steps away, and Giant is a short walk. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4865034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
430 M St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 430 M St NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 M St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
430 M St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 M St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 M St NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 430 M St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 M St NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 430 M St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 430 M St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 M St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 M St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
