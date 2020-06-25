Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

430 M St NW Unit 2 Available 06/06/19 Marvelous Modern Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom unit is recently renovated and full of charm with exposed brick, oversized windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. Enter the unit and be greeted by amazing high ceilings and exposed brick spanning the wall and leading to a huge open concept living area and kitchen, boasting great cabinet and counter space.



Continue down the hall to find the oversized master bedroom, with incredible bay windows and plentiful closet space, plus a separate space for your washer and dryer. An amazing full bathroom with marble vanity and modern tiling rounds out the upstairs. Head downstairs to the second bedroom on the ground level and be greeted by soaring ceilings, oversized bay windows, a second full bathroom, and tall closet. There is so much versatile space in this beautiful unit!



Perfectly located just two blocks from the Mt. Vernon/Convention Center Metro, this makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Head to CityVista to enjoy Busboys and Poets, Silo, or Sweetgreen. Additionally, the 7th and 9th Street corridors offer fun to the west with amazing food and drink spots like Unconventional Diner, The Dabney, SUNdeVICH, and Espita Mezcaleria. If dining out isn't for you Safeway is just steps away, and Giant is a short walk. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet. Pets welcome!



