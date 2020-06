Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Prominetly located on Capitol Hill's Stanton Park, this historic brownstone was completely restored, and is just steps from the United States Capitol. 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths. The roof deck is stunning. Views of many DC landmarks. Lower level is also equipped with a kitchen area for entertaining.