Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities

Permanent Voucher Holder are welcomed!!! (DCHA, DHS, Community Connections)

$1552 (Covered by housing)



2 br 1 ba

Secure building

Quiet neighborhood

Laundry in unit

Central Air and Heat



Thank you for reading this post, you can contact Brandon for a viewing or to apply. Text 954-600-8169 or Direct Message for the best response



Apartments are only secured upon receiving an application



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LPJKbGLWgQA&brand=0