Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Lovely updated 2 BR/1BA semi-detached home in Fort Dupont Park! Super cute kitchen with new refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and countertops! Has hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout. Has new washer and dryer units in basement! Easy street parking! HCV welcome. Renter's Insurance required. Small dogs under 30 pounds allowed. Come see your new home today!