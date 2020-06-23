All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4207 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4207 7th
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4207 7th

4207 7th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4207 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rent is $2,300 but reduced for approved applications received by August 15th for lease date no later than September 1st. Approved applicant will also receive fee credit towards 1st month rent. Available for occupancy on August 15th, is this Beautiful open concept 1 Bedroom Apartment Home with private yard and large windows offering lots of natural light; located in the well sort after Petworth Neighborhood. Make this home your home with all that the Petworth neighborhood has to offer. Amenities include eat in kitchen; reset lighting throughout; private washer/dryer, granite counter tops with lots cabinet space, 12 deep double sided stainless steel kitchen sink w/pull out pot washer and separate soap dispenser; beautiful tiled back-splash, extra large fridge, filtered water from kitchen faucets; dish washer; bedroom large enough to hold a California king bed + dresser chest and 2 nightstands (or two standard size beds with other pieces; huge open area next to bedroom (can be used for an office or overnight sleeping area; can hold twin size sleeper); energy efficient duel flush toilet for water conservation; private rear patio for entertaining ; lots of closets space; plenty of parking plus walking distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 7th have any available units?
4207 7th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 7th have?
Some of 4207 7th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 7th currently offering any rent specials?
4207 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 7th pet-friendly?
No, 4207 7th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4207 7th offer parking?
Yes, 4207 7th offers parking.
Does 4207 7th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 7th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 7th have a pool?
No, 4207 7th does not have a pool.
Does 4207 7th have accessible units?
No, 4207 7th does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 7th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 7th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University