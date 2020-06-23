Amenities

Rent is $2,300 but reduced for approved applications received by August 15th for lease date no later than September 1st. Approved applicant will also receive fee credit towards 1st month rent. Available for occupancy on August 15th, is this Beautiful open concept 1 Bedroom Apartment Home with private yard and large windows offering lots of natural light; located in the well sort after Petworth Neighborhood. Make this home your home with all that the Petworth neighborhood has to offer. Amenities include eat in kitchen; reset lighting throughout; private washer/dryer, granite counter tops with lots cabinet space, 12 deep double sided stainless steel kitchen sink w/pull out pot washer and separate soap dispenser; beautiful tiled back-splash, extra large fridge, filtered water from kitchen faucets; dish washer; bedroom large enough to hold a California king bed + dresser chest and 2 nightstands (or two standard size beds with other pieces; huge open area next to bedroom (can be used for an office or overnight sleeping area; can hold twin size sleeper); energy efficient duel flush toilet for water conservation; private rear patio for entertaining ; lots of closets space; plenty of parking plus walking distance