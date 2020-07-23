All apartments in Washington
415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3

415 Randolph Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

415 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 8

$3,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 Available 09/08/20 Radiant and Renovated in Petworth! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo spreads over 1,600 sqft of a recently renovated boutique building. The light-filled living room flows into a huge open kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Complete with a wine fridge and plenty of room for a large dining room table, hosting dinner parties will be a breeze! Such high-end touches continue throughout the home with its hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space in every room, and beautiful bathrooms. A long hallway leads to the bedrooms including an en-suite main bedroom with its own private porch. This home is rounded out nicely with a washer/dryer.

Located just steps from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station and plenty of bus lines, commuting is very convenient. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Taqueria del Barrio, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Pom Pom. This neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights! A neighborhood staple, Qualia Coffee will give you your caffeine fix. Safeway and Yes! Organic and The Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) are also both within walking distance.

A security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have any available units?
415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
