in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

415 Randolph ST NW Unit 3 Available 09/08/20 Radiant and Renovated in Petworth! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo spreads over 1,600 sqft of a recently renovated boutique building. The light-filled living room flows into a huge open kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Complete with a wine fridge and plenty of room for a large dining room table, hosting dinner parties will be a breeze! Such high-end touches continue throughout the home with its hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space in every room, and beautiful bathrooms. A long hallway leads to the bedrooms including an en-suite main bedroom with its own private porch. This home is rounded out nicely with a washer/dryer.



Located just steps from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station and plenty of bus lines, commuting is very convenient. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Taqueria del Barrio, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Pom Pom. This neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights! A neighborhood staple, Qualia Coffee will give you your caffeine fix. Safeway and Yes! Organic and The Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) are also both within walking distance.



A security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



